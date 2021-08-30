Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,464 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,711,440,000 after acquiring an additional 946,916 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444,232 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,591,000 after acquiring an additional 55,652 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,391,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,279,000 after buying an additional 301,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,811,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,546,000 after buying an additional 73,735 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $68.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

In other news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,975. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

