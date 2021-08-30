Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.84 Million Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $77.12 on Monday. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $92.38. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

