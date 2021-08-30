Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.87 Million Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $55.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.21. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

QGEN has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.