Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.12 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 19,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 613,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 32,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 153,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $58.15 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.48.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.