Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,143 shares of company stock worth $19,165,726 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

CPT stock opened at $146.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.41, a P/E/G ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $152.63.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

