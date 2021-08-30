Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Gartner by 19.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 78,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Gartner by 94.1% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $3,704,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $2,740,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Gartner by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,650 shares of company stock worth $4,074,863. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.33.

Shares of IT stock opened at $307.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.98. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $115.86 and a one year high of $312.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

