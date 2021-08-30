Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,287 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 75.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,260,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,279 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth approximately $456,732,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth approximately $235,140,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth approximately $201,889,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 48.1% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,656,000 after purchasing an additional 460,168 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COUP opened at $239.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -63.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $220.06 price objective on Coupa Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.92.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total transaction of $42,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,478.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at $660,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,059,756. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

