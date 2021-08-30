Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 217.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.08% of Fabrinet worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Fabrinet by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Analog Century Management LP raised its stake in Fabrinet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 103,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after buying an additional 44,240 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in Fabrinet by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Fabrinet by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 98,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 28,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $101.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.22. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,013,473.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,036,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

