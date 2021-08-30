Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $2.75 Million in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 293,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.07% of Yatsen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Yatsen in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Yatsen during the first quarter worth $241,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Yatsen during the first quarter worth $242,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Yatsen by 63.1% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 18,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at $617,000. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yatsen alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yatsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

YSG opened at $4.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.40. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.24). Equities analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.