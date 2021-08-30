Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 10,820 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 449,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after buying an additional 82,369 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 24,759 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $31.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.17, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DBX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $45,811.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,182 shares of company stock worth $4,828,053. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

