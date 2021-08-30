Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 306.5% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIX opened at $223.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.08 and a beta of 1.38. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $196.19 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.53.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WIX. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist cut their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.37.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

