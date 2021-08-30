Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $263.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.31. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $268.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.49%.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.88.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

