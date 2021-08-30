Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 82.6% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth about $328,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 22.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth about $3,288,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.44.

In related news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total value of $691,046.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $691,046.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,590,964 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FDS opened at $376.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $349.85. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $379.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.