Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,100 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,091 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 296.6% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,693 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,107,000 after purchasing an additional 953,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,877,000 after purchasing an additional 755,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,113,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,801,000 after purchasing an additional 681,163 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.54.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,196,488.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $110.75 on Monday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.76 and a 12 month high of $111.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

