Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,100 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,446 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZEN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $124.69 on Monday. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $93.05 and a one year high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.90. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total transaction of $1,271,181.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 94,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,858,626.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total value of $526,956.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,261.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,972 shares of company stock valued at $23,509,101 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

