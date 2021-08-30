Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 12,666 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,666 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $160.03 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.26.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Truist reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.64.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.