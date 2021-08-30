Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,600 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELS opened at $82.66 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.20.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

