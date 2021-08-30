Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 17,604 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,604 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,745,448,000 after buying an additional 49,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,297,000 after purchasing an additional 78,138 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,528,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,299,000 after purchasing an additional 219,334 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 982,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,411,000 after purchasing an additional 164,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after purchasing an additional 653,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $1,550,102.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,563,069.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $4,241,802.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,750 shares of company stock worth $18,451,372 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $166.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 0.83. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

