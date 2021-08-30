Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,944 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 34.5% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,980,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,834. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $625.91.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $702.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $612.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of -377.71 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.79 and a 12-month high of $704.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

