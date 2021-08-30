Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 36,227 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 36,227 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1,932.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $360,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141,587 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 69.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $375,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,434 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth about $46,564,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 75.6% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,203 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $79,567,000 after acquiring an additional 513,523 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth about $31,066,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $63.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.05. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $35.29 and a 1 year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

