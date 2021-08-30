Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 500 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.50.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $213.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.70. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $7,510,231.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.