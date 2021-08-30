Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 5,800 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,384 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 851.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,507,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,676 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,660,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,534,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

STNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $51.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $46.60 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 97.38 and a beta of 2.29.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

