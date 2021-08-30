Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 6,100 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVTR opened at $39.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $7,532,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,836,245.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 554,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,437,210. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVTR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

