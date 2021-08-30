Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 900 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.18.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $4,964,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $183.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $81.76 and a one year high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

