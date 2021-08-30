Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 446.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 22.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 14.5% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 4.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Kornit Digital from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.30.

KRNT opened at $129.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 294.62 and a beta of 1.84. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $134.86.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

