Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $582,935,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $54,799,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $7,338,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $870,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $455,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group stock opened at 18.30 on Monday. Oatly Group AB has a 52 week low of 14.87 and a 52 week high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 19.99.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 146.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OTLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 28.83.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.