Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,244,000 after purchasing an additional 318,301 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in MarketAxess by 288.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,522,000 after buying an additional 254,372 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in MarketAxess by 9.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,309,000 after buying an additional 151,903 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in MarketAxess by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,180,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,644,000 after buying an additional 102,928 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 20.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 570,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,060,000 after buying an additional 96,688 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $528.78.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $484.77 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.19 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $468.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total transaction of $253,600.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,902 shares of company stock worth $13,552,088. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

