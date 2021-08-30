Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,897 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 71,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,677,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,798,951.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,181.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Insiders sold 59,540 shares of company stock worth $6,050,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $99.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.84. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.08 and a one year high of $208.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 171.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on Z. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

