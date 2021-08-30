Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) PT Raised to $82.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its price target increased by research analysts at B. Riley from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.24% from the company’s previous close.

HASI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

HASI stock opened at $58.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.77. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a current ratio of 22.96.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at $7,514,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,446,161 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

