Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 153,100 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the July 29th total of 200,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNSBF opened at $18.20 on Monday. Hansa Biopharma AB has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98.

Get Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) alerts:

HNSBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplants and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, gene therapy, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an IgG-degrading enzyme of Streptococcus pyogenes (IdeS), an antibody cleaving enzyme that is in Phase II for enabling kidney transplantations in sensitized patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease and Guillain BarrÃ© syndrome.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.