Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Shares Up 4.8%

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) shares shot up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.50. 464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

HRGLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $22.17 price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.