Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Insider Sells $75,586.59 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 2,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $75,586.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey M. Dayno also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 50 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500.00.

HRMY stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.07. 260,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,696. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.72. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 160.78.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

