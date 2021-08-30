Harmony Market Capitalization Tops $1.05 Billion (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $30.04 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Harmony

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,153,737,276 coins and its circulating supply is 10,450,913,276 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

