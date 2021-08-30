Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.56% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 124.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 213.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 221,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after buying an additional 58,388 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 245,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,072,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 161,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 20,832 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $41.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.10. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $42.66.

