Hashgard Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. Hashgard has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $381,377.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

Hashgard Coin Profile

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

