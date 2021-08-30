Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.73

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.73 and last traded at $35.73, with a volume of 33 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

The company has a market cap of $652.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average is $40.24.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $249.99 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

About Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

