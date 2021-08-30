Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.60

Shares of Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

