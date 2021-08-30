HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA)

Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$12.30 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 103.31% from the stock’s current price.

PPTA stock traded down C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$6.05. 43,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,798. Perpetua Resources has a 52-week low of C$6.02 and a 52-week high of C$18.30.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Project is one of the highest-grade, open pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.