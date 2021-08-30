HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 181.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. WBB Securities lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. RedHill Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,429. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $381.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.38. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 97.62% and a negative return on equity of 251.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $1,402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 493,558.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 59,227 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 365.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 775,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 608,949 shares during the period. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

