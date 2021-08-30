HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 181.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. WBB Securities lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. RedHill Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.
Shares of NASDAQ RDHL traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,429. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $381.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.38. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.52.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $1,402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 493,558.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 59,227 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 365.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 775,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 608,949 shares during the period. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RedHill Biopharma Company Profile
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
