HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 243.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,533 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $24,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,289 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,779,000 after purchasing an additional 389,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,008,000 after purchasing an additional 237,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,761,000. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $251.85 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.38 and a 12-month high of $255.28. The firm has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.16.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

