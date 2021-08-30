Head-To-Head Comparison: DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) vs. AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AvePoint and DocuSign, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvePoint 0 1 5 0 2.83 DocuSign 0 3 15 0 2.83

AvePoint presently has a consensus target price of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 57.94%. DocuSign has a consensus target price of $275.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.27%. Given AvePoint’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AvePoint is more favorable than DocuSign.

Profitability

This table compares AvePoint and DocuSign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvePoint N/A -694.22% -9.84% DocuSign -12.54% -26.53% -4.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of AvePoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of DocuSign shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of AvePoint shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of DocuSign shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AvePoint and DocuSign’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvePoint N/A N/A -$60.72 million N/A N/A DocuSign $1.45 billion 40.71 -$243.27 million ($0.75) -404.85

AvePoint has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DocuSign.

Volatility and Risk

AvePoint has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocuSign has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DocuSign beats AvePoint on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc. provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage. DocuSign was founded by Thomas H. Gonser and Court Lorenzini in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

