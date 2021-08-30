Head to Head Comparison: Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) vs. U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)

Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) and U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Gold has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and U.S. Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Energy Minerals N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A U.S. Gold N/A N/A -$12.39 million ($3.17) -2.98

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pure Energy Minerals and U.S. Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

U.S. Gold has a consensus target price of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 87.83%. Given U.S. Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Gold is more favorable than Pure Energy Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and U.S. Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Energy Minerals N/A -1.50% -1.48% U.S. Gold N/A -52.97% -51.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.4% of U.S. Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of U.S. Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

U.S. Gold beats Pure Energy Minerals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates. Keystone and Maggie Creek are exploration properties on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

