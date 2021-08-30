Head to Head Contrast: First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) and Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)

First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) and Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Bancorp of Indiana and Capitol Federal Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp of Indiana 0 0 0 0 N/A Capitol Federal Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Capitol Federal Financial has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.90%. Given Capitol Federal Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capitol Federal Financial is more favorable than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp of Indiana and Capitol Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A Capitol Federal Financial 25.80% 5.97% 0.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of First Bancorp of Indiana shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Bancorp of Indiana pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Capitol Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Capitol Federal Financial pays out 72.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capitol Federal Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Bancorp of Indiana and Capitol Federal Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Capitol Federal Financial $324.58 million 4.94 $64.54 million $0.47 24.57

Capitol Federal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Risk & Volatility

First Bancorp of Indiana has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capitol Federal Financial has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capitol Federal Financial beats First Bancorp of Indiana on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancorp of Indiana

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of its subsidiary. It offers certificate of deposits, checking accounts, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, loans, direct deposit, credit cards, statements, mobile banking, mobile check deposit, overdraft services, safe deposit boxes, and telephone banking services. The company was founded on November 25, 1998 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

