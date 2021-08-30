Head-To-Head Contrast: freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) & The Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY)

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) and The Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get freenet alerts:

This table compares freenet and The Japan Steel Works’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets freenet 22.34% 13.08% 4.62% The Japan Steel Works 3.49% 3.45% 1.54%

freenet has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Japan Steel Works has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares freenet and The Japan Steel Works’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio freenet $2.94 billion 1.05 $646.35 million $1.75 13.85 The Japan Steel Works $1.87 billion 0.96 $64.80 million $0.30 40.28

freenet has higher revenue and earnings than The Japan Steel Works. freenet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Japan Steel Works, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for freenet and The Japan Steel Works, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score freenet 0 1 2 0 2.67 The Japan Steel Works 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

freenet beats The Japan Steel Works on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland. This segment also provides postpaid, no-frills, landline, internet, and digital TV services. The TV and Media segment offers planning, project management, installation, operation, services, and marketing of broadcast-related solutions for business-clients in the radio and media sectors, and DVB-T2 services for end users. It offers Freenet TV for terrestrial TV and waipu.tv for IPTV. The Other/Holding segment provides e-commerce/advertising services; digital products and entertainment formats for downloading, displaying, and use on mobile devices; develops and provides communication and IT solutions, and other services; and payment services. The company provides its services under mobilcom debitel, freenet.de, GRAVIS, media broaadcast, klarmobile.de, freenet energy, EXARING AG, callmobile, vitrado, freenet BASICS, freenet MOBILE, CHECKTECH, CARMADA, THE CLOUD, and freenet Business brands. It operates approximately 560 mobilcom-debitel stores, as well as operates GRAVIS stores for digital lifestyle products. The company sells its products through approximately 420 electronic stores; and online platforms. freenet AG was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in BÃ¼delsdorf, Germany.

The Japan Steel Works Company Profile

The Japan Steel Works Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Steel & Energy Products, Industrial Machinery Products, and Others. The Steel & Energy Products segment provides electric and nuclear products, pressure vessels for refining petroleum, clad steel plates and steel pipes, and wind power generation equipment. The Industrial Machinery Products segment deals with the manufacture of resin, converting machinery, and molding machinery. The Others segment covers crystal business and wind power generation equipment. The company was founded on November 1, 1907 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.