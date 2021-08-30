Head to Head Review: SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) versus Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) and Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SI-BONE and Insulet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI-BONE $73.39 million 10.75 -$43.70 million ($1.50) -15.81 Insulet $904.40 million 22.55 $6.80 million $0.10 2,961.50

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than SI-BONE. SI-BONE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insulet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SI-BONE and Insulet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-BONE -52.47% -30.43% -22.32% Insulet -3.06% 0.21% 0.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.2% of SI-BONE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Insulet shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of SI-BONE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Insulet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SI-BONE has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insulet has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SI-BONE and Insulet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SI-BONE 0 0 5 0 3.00 Insulet 0 6 7 0 2.54

SI-BONE presently has a consensus target price of $39.67, indicating a potential upside of 67.23%. Insulet has a consensus target price of $283.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.27%. Given SI-BONE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than Insulet.

Summary

Insulet beats SI-BONE on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc. engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain. The company was founded by Mark A. Reiley and Jeffrey W. Dunn on March 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

