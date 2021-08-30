HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.55

Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.55 and last traded at $55.26, with a volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HHR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 113.81%. The company had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 21.1% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group in the first quarter worth $57,000. 44.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

