Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) Short Interest Down 29.8% in August

Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the July 29th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,566,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HDVY traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.18. 2,028,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,082. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14. Health Discovery has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.43.

Get Health Discovery alerts:

About Health Discovery

Health Discovery Corp. operates as a pattern recognition company that uses mathematical techniques to analyze data to uncover patterns primarily in the field of molecular diagnostics in the United States. The firm property include Support Vector Machines (SVM), which are mathematical algorithms that allow computers to sift through datasets to identify patterns; recursive feature elimination SVM that identifies and rank orders the data points that contribute the desired results; FGM, which enhances the mapping of genetic pathways involved in the diagnosis and prevention of certain diseases; and biomarkers, which are biological indicators or genetic expression signatures of certain disease states.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Health Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.