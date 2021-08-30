Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.05.

PEAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEAK opened at $35.50 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

