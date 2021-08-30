HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 104,493 shares during the period. HEICO makes up about 1.0% of EULAV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.20% of HEICO worth $37,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HEI. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HEICO by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 4.4% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in HEICO by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter worth about $1,326,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

NYSE:HEI traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,355. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 2.73. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $99.55 and a 52-week high of $148.95.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. HEICO’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.86%.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.