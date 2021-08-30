Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.600-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $800 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.20 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of HLIO opened at $80.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.17. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.15.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.07%.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helios Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 238.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,994 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Helios Technologies worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

